Letter: Totalitarian ideologies

At the beginning of each new Congress, every Republican, Independent and Democrat takes the following oath: "I, (name) do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I’m about to enter. So help me God.

When the 117th Congress is sworn in, there will be at least 126 House Republicans who will mentally substitute "support and defend the Constitution" with "the Trump Party"!

The baseless conspiracy theories of wide-spread "voter fraud" were debunked by every state election official, the courts and the Department of Homeland Security, as well as Bill Barr.

Yet, despite all the evidence, 18 red state attorneys general, 126 congressional Republicans and Trump continue trying to disenfranchise millions of legitimate votes, so Trump can be crowned "Supreme Leader."

How sad the Republican Party has sunk so low.