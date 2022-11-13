Letter: Toxic metal exposure can be harmful

Dr. Aaron Bernstein, the chair of American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Environmental Health and Climate Change and a pediatrician at Boston Children’s Hospital says that “… exposure [of heavy metals] from all sources should be minimized. Toxic metal exposure can be harmful to the developing brain. It’s been linked to problems with learning, cognition and behavior.” I wonder if the doctor is aware of the toxins intentionally added to municipal drinking water. Many studies have shown that fluoride reduces IQ, causes cancer and disrupts thyroid function — just a small sample of the harm caused by adding hydrofluorosilicic acid to municipal drinking water. In addition to the harm caused by fluoride, this product added to most municipal water systems, is contaminated with the heavy metals to which Dr. Bernstein is referring.