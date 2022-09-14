Letter: Train merger will be detrimental to Q-C

As a resident of Davenport, I am very concerned about the merger of the Canadian Pacific and the Kansas City Southern Railroad. Instead of 7 trains a day traveling through our city, we will have 22. These trains will travel from Canada through 19,200 miles in the United States. Just this week, 44 Union Pacific train cars derailed on a bridge over a creek in Hampton, Iowa. As a result, asphalt was spilled into a creek. The Canadian Pacific has had 8 derailment in 2022 in Canada and the United States. In previous years, 3 people were killed, there was a power outage, cars carrying octane gas leaked and there was an oil leak. In one derailment, 1.5 million gallons of oil spilled which resulted in a fire affecting 5 to 10 acres.

The Canadian Pacific and the railroad industry are well known to have persistent brake issues. These trains would be traveling very close to the Mississippi River. We would not know if they were transporting hazardous wastes, crude oil, asphalt, etc. Think of how a derailment or spill into the Mississippi River would affect our water.

Numerous trains of this size would have a negative effect on our environment, vibrations from trains would affect historical building foundations, residents living nearby would have difficulty crossing train tracks and property values would devaluate. Trains passing though would also have a negative effect on recreational events and activities. Do we want this for our city?

Rosalind Andersen

Davenport