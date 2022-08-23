 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter:Train tourism doesn't outweigh environmental concerns

I couldn’t disagree more with the Quad-City Times letter from Aug. 16 regarding the potential massive influx in train traffic as a boon for tourism, citing Fort Madison as an example.

Should this not-at-all-certain aspect of the merger supersede the environmental and quality of life impact for the community? Just reading through the draft environmental impact statement, every year, these trains are going to give off the same amount of carbon dioxide emissions as 100,000 automobiles. The Environmental Protection Agency already labels our county as a “non-attainment area,” or one with an elevated presence of air pollutants. We cannot ignore this, enthusiasm for train-spotting aside.

Last month, Illinois Sens. Richard Durbin and Tammy Duckworth along with Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Marie Newman filed their opposition to the merger with the Surface Transportation Board, the agency overseeing the proposal. But here, on the other side of the Mississippi River, our federal officials are seemingly oblivious.

What’s true in the Land of Lincoln is also true in the Hawkeye State – this merger will hurt our communities. Luckily, members of the public can highlight their concerns directly to the Surface Transportation Board in Davenport on Sept. 13 at the RiverCenter during a public hearing. But it would surely help if our leaders in Washington, D.C. would take note of the issue.

It’s time that Iowa’s policymakers follow Illinois’ example and ask the Surface Transportation Board to pump the brakes on this merger.

Eric Bert

Bettendorf

 

 

