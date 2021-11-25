Letter: Train wreck at Alleman

The protest of Sharon Weiss, of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria, that "we have not left the room" reminded me of a Warren Harding quote: "I have no trouble with my enemies...but my damn friends...they're the ones that keep me walking the floor nights."

The latest manifestation of the train wreck Alleman has become came last Tuesday at the Western Big 6 basketball banquet. Alleman's coach was not present, and no explanation was given. This followed the girls banquet in which Alleman also was not represented. If the head coach cannot attend, why can't an assistant or the athletic director fill in? This is disrespectful to the superb conference of which Don Morris was so prominent in forming, and the Alleman fandom, deprived of an opportunity to hear their new coach.

I wish Mrs. Stroud would drop her Greta Garbo impersonation and let us know what is happening here, and respond to other issues raised in recent articles.

Bernie Hardiek wrote a letter appearing in the Oct. 27 newspaper that, while missing the mark in general, contained a plea to the Alleman community with which I can fully agree: Don't desert the school. If we pull our kids out and cease donations, Alleman will close, and it will never be restored.