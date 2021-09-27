 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Training terrorists
topical

Letter: Training terrorists

I would like to know if I am wrong about this or not. Is it true that those foreign terrorist people came over here for the sole intention of "learning" how to fly an airplane (not landing) just flying. Was anyone at all concerned about that? There would have been "red flags" all over the place. Did the trainers alert anyone? If not, then why? That sure should have been reported to the highest authorities before any (training to fly "only") was done. I've always wondered if they hadn't been "trained" to commit their horrible act. Would there have been the forever and forever 9-11. I hope I get an answer, so I can stop wondering.

Ann Fogel

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News