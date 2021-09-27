Letter: Training terrorists

I would like to know if I am wrong about this or not. Is it true that those foreign terrorist people came over here for the sole intention of "learning" how to fly an airplane (not landing) just flying. Was anyone at all concerned about that? There would have been "red flags" all over the place. Did the trainers alert anyone? If not, then why? That sure should have been reported to the highest authorities before any (training to fly "only") was done. I've always wondered if they hadn't been "trained" to commit their horrible act. Would there have been the forever and forever 9-11. I hope I get an answer, so I can stop wondering.