Letter: Transaction tax will hurt middle class

How will Democratic presidential candidates protect Americans’ financial investments? This may sound like a question the richest Americans would ask, but I’d argue it’s most important for average working families. After all, they are the ones who must plan most carefully for retirement.

Some candidates are calling for a financial transactions tax. I believe that is a bad call. Such a tax will hurt middle-class savers more than the wealthiest investors. Wall Street traders will simply pass along the cost. The richest investors won't be hurt if their returns are a little less. The burden of this tax will fall on nurses and teachers, the retirement accounts of average workers, the pensions of union members.

Those who most need their retirement savings are average workers, not the richest 1%. Higher costs to retirement plans mean they grow slower, so workers have to work longer before they can afford to retire.

Thus, my advice to caucus-goers who are saving for tomorrow: Find out who pays the cost of each candidate’s policy proposals. The price could come directly out of your pocket.

Joe Chambers

Davenport

