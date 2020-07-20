Letter: Transcending the status quo

According to Ibram X. Kendi, best-selling author of "How to Be an Antiracist," there is no such thing as being not a racist. No matter your race, you are either racist or antiracist, and most people are somewhere in between.

Saying you are not a racist suggests you believe in the status quo; that you don't believe racism exists, and therefore don't see a need to change. "A racist is someone who is supporting a racist policy through their actions or inaction or expressing a racist idea," according to Kendi.

By being racist you take a position that problems are rooted in groups of people and not one's self. To be a racist is to see everything or everyone in terms of group characteristics, not as individuals. "An antiracist is someone who is supporting an antiracist policy through their actions or expressing an antiracist idea," he says.

An antiracist attempts to see a need to change their racist views and consciously works toward being antiracist.

An antiracist believes that the roots of racism started with and continues to be structured by people and places of power, and policies dictated by the same people.