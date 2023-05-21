As a former Division I collegiate swimmer, I'm still wondering what planet Froma Harrop was on when she wrote her May 6 editorial, "Why do we obsess over transgender issues?"

Though she concedes that males are superior in many individual sports, she naively believes that the few males who choose to compete with females in these sports will do it for honest reasons.

OK, here’s a scenario: It involves two high school boys, "A" and "B." Neither have had transition surgery. Both have full male chemistry.

Boy "A" feels like a girl and joins the girls' high school swimming or track team, wins constantly, and breaks records. Spineless college administrators and gotta-win athletic departments welcome “her” with open pocketbooks.

Ditto with Boy "B," except that he doesn't feel like a girl and never intends to become female. But he lies to get the scholarship.

Now it's no longer a sexual issue, but one of money and morals. Why? Because there are many more potential Boy B's than Boy A's. But it takes only one Boy B to start this scam. And, with our skyrocketing college costs and decaying morals, why wouldn't others follow?

President Biden's solution of letting each school decide is as good as any.

But sadly, the only way to beat this potential fraud is for public and private donors to quit giving money to schools unless they adopt one of the only two equitable solutions: require the correct body chemistry or create a transgender division.

Luanne Beinke

Rock Island