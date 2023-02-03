From supporters of the (private school) bill, no companies have been contracted to administer this $341 million idea. There hasn’t even been any estimation to the cost of such a contract, that would fall on the taxpayers (which is why the amount of money appropriated for House Bill 68 is unlimited. Yes, it is the definition of a blank check.

Private schools are not required by any law or accreditation requirement in Iowa to disclose where money for tuition is spent. Private schools have no accreditation or legal requirements to disclose academic results either. So, an unspecified amount of taxpayer money, going to a school without any oversight on how to use the money, is going to get better results that they aren’t required to show or prove? That is transparently ridiculous.

That is not even considering that out of 183 private schools in Iowa only a few are not religiously affiliated posing obvious concerns for many. This isn’t to say that all private schools are de facto bad or should be shamed. There are some of private schools that choose to be transparent about their processes, but therein lies the problem. When it comes to using $341 million of taxpayers' money, fairness shouldn’t be a choice. Transparency shouldn’t be a choice. Financial responsibility shouldn’t be a choice. The money and where it goes should be like the schools, public.

Sam Flesburg

North Liberty