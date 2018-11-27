My name is Patricia Ragan and I am a volunteer driver for the American Cancer Society's Road to Recovery program. This program relies on volunteer drivers like me to drive cancer patients to and from their treatments.
Lack of transportation is often a major problem for cancer patients, when they have no transportation or are too ill to drive. Family and friends may help but may not always be available. I became a driver when I heard of a 92-year-old women with no living relatives. She had brain cancer and needed 35 radiation treatments with no way to get to her treatments. It has been so rewarding.
We are looking for more volunteer drivers, especially from Rock Island and Moline to help drive cancer patients in the Quad-City area. Time commitments vary, but drives are generally on weekdays and each Road To Recovery volunteer driver decides when to drive, how often, and how far.
Requirements to volunteer include a valid, current driver’s license, a safe driving record and proof of insurance, as well as completing the application process and a brief training session.
For more information on volunteering as a Road To Recovery driver, contact the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 or visit www.cancer.org/drive. Cancer patients who need a ride to treatment can call 1-800-227-2345, must be able to walk and allow three business days' notice prior to when the ride is needed.
Patricia Ragan
Davenport