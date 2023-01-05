 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Trash pit behind Westwood Towers a problem

Letters logo

The location of this eyesore borders City Line Plaza and First Street A, 2nd Street and 23rd Avenue, Moline.

Usually the area is hidden by snow and ice because January weather provides the “disguise.” Here it is Jan. 2 and winter is nowhere in sight, but the trash pit behind Westwood Towers is fully visible.

Decades of tree neglect, dead plants of all weedy kinds invite endless deposits of human trash. If the garbage was confined just to that ravine, it might be tolerable, but it has spilled up and over into the plaza near the TBK Bank. Today someone left a large bag of garbage by the bank drive-through. Does the city of Moline ever call private owners to account for property mismanagement such as this?

A city drainage line goes through there and does not flow freely. Further, that ravine is a mosquito breeding ground in summer. If I have misspoken, and that segment of land actually is not under the apartment building owner’s care, why has the city not cleaned it up? Accountability is in short supply here.

People are also reading…

Caryl Altemus

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Who's to blame for Jan. 6?

Letter: Who's to blame for Jan. 6?

Now that the Jan. 6th committee has finished blaming Trump for the riot. Who is to blame for not having more support for the capital police? A…

Letter: Guns protect people

Letter: Guns protect people

Why is there so much bad publicity about guns lately? The Dec. 2 article by Michael Paul Williams lists mass shootings and noted with approval…

Letter: Prayer matters

Letter: Prayer matters

In today’s world it is difficult to believe in a God who hears and responds to our prayers. It sometimes seems easier to believe that nothing …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News