Letter: Trash pit behind Westwood Towers a problem

The location of this eyesore borders City Line Plaza and First Street A, 2nd Street and 23rd Avenue, Moline.

Usually the area is hidden by snow and ice because January weather provides the “disguise.” Here it is Jan. 2 and winter is nowhere in sight, but the trash pit behind Westwood Towers is fully visible.

Decades of tree neglect, dead plants of all weedy kinds invite endless deposits of human trash. If the garbage was confined just to that ravine, it might be tolerable, but it has spilled up and over into the plaza near the TBK Bank. Today someone left a large bag of garbage by the bank drive-through. Does the city of Moline ever call private owners to account for property mismanagement such as this?

A city drainage line goes through there and does not flow freely. Further, that ravine is a mosquito breeding ground in summer. If I have misspoken, and that segment of land actually is not under the apartment building owner’s care, why has the city not cleaned it up? Accountability is in short supply here.

Caryl Altemus

Moline