Letter: Travel ban has saved lives

By now, most people have come to acknowledge that President Trump's China/Europe travel bans has saved the lives of thousands of Americans. Even Joe Biden admits his criticism of the President's travel ban as being xenophobic and racist, was wrong.

The president restricted travel from China on Jan. 31 and restricted travel from Europe on March 11. These restrictions were highly criticized around the world but within a few days nearly every nation on earth saw his prophetic wisdom and adopted travel bans of their own.

How many lives did President Trump save? No one will ever know but I've heard many people compare the coronavirus to the Spanish Flu that took the lives of 50 to 100 million lives worldwide. As I write this message the total deaths worldwide is under 110,000. I think it is safe to say the president's impact on the world literally saved the lives of ten's of millions.

Paul Swinford

Geneseo

