The July 14, 2019, edition of the Quad-City Times featured a lengthy editorial of self-aggrandizement for this newspaper. The editorial rightly identified the valuable role of journalists and journalism in holding governments accountable and promoting transparency. It ended with a plea for subscribers.
I am a supporter of a free press and have been reading this newspaper and its predecessors since the 1970s. I’ve been a subscriber. But subscriptions, like the media, have changed over time. When we re-subscribed last September, the invoice we received was for "up to 52 weeks." This June we received a new invoice, with a $50 price increase, for "up to 52 weeks."
Apparently last year’s subscription was really for about 40 weeks. That substantially increases the per-issue cost when the purchase price is amortized over 40 weeks versus 52 weeks. There is no way to know how long the new subscription would last if we were to renew for "up to 52 weeks."
If the publishers want loyal subscribers, they need to treat people with the same fairness and transparency they demand from others. In the meantime, I will get my news elsewhere or purchase the print edition at the newsstand where I know exactly what I am paying per issue.
Melissa Fowler
Davenport