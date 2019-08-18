This is in reference to a news story shown on KWQC-TV the evening of Aug. 13 and at noon on Aug. 14 promoting the sale of a bullet proof insert for backpacks and purses. It shows the owner of Davenport Guns, Jeanelle Westrom, holding one of the inserts, saying that it's "for the most part, an inexpensive way to save your life, depending on the value you place on your life."
I find this kind of logic appalling, offensive and reprehensible. Wouldn't gun control and banning assault weapons make us all safer? Is this just another way for gun shops to profit from fear? Wake up, people. Treat the disease, not the symptoms.
Cheri Olson
Long Grove