Letter: Tried and true

Bettendorf voters have the opportunity to reelect an effective alderman at large member of the City Council who is committed to the continuing success of our city and our fellow citizens: Lisa Brown.
For more than 20 years, I have known Lisa as a fellow Rotarian, a trusted friend in business issues and a colleague in community activities. In all those relationships, Lisa has exemplified Rotary’s 4-Way Test, striving for truthfulness, fairness, goodwill and benefit to all.
Lisa is a leader whose long and varied experience serving Bettendorf is needed to assure our fast-growing community continues to be the premier place to live.
Please help reelect Lisa Brown Bettendorf alderman at large, a tried-and-true community leader.
Brock Earnhardt
Bettendorf