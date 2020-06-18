Letter: True colors

Some "true colors" were exposed by the Lafayette Square incident across from the White House. The true colors of the liberal news media were shown in Eugene Robinson's June 8 article, with the standard line about allegedly peaceful protesters brutalized by police; it took an article by Marc Thiessen on June 7 to point out that these "peaceful" protesters left behind a litter of objects used as weapons against the police. But most telling was the liberal condemnation of the president because he showed support for — get this — a church that had been set on fire.