Letter: True unity
Letter: True unity

Recently, we as a country and we as the church have witnessed a flurry of activity that climaxed in nearly destroying our nation and the democracy we have come to honor and cherish.

We have witnessed a pandemic, the outbreak of racial discord, the spewing of hateful rhetoric from individuals who sought voters with similar sentiments; all of which caused a deep division in our nation, among individuals and families, and lastly, within the church.

These activities should have opened our eyes to the necessity of the church, the body of Christ, standing up and calling for all of this bantering and bickering to cease. After all, we who make up the body of Christ are to be peacemakers and disseminators of the love of Christ. Sadly, many have either remained silent or encouraged discord.

We just observed the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. However, as a pastor, I struggle with the notion of unity within the body of Christ, when either there was silence, measured talk, or blatant encouragement.

As Christians, if we are depending on the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, walking in the love of God, participating in the fellowship of the Holy Spirit, and not walking in the flesh, we can and should be a part of the solution and not a part of the problem. That is the kind of a Christian I want to be. If we focus on this attitude, we may finally have true Christian unity.

Rev. Melvin Grimes

Bettendorf

Editor's note: The writer is executive director of Churches United of the Quad-City Area and senior pastor, Tabernacle Baptist Church, Moline.

