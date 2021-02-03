Letter: True unity

Recently, we as a country and we as the church have witnessed a flurry of activity that climaxed in nearly destroying our nation and the democracy we have come to honor and cherish.

We have witnessed a pandemic, the outbreak of racial discord, the spewing of hateful rhetoric from individuals who sought voters with similar sentiments; all of which caused a deep division in our nation, among individuals and families, and lastly, within the church.

These activities should have opened our eyes to the necessity of the church, the body of Christ, standing up and calling for all of this bantering and bickering to cease. After all, we who make up the body of Christ are to be peacemakers and disseminators of the love of Christ. Sadly, many have either remained silent or encouraged discord.

We just observed the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. However, as a pastor, I struggle with the notion of unity within the body of Christ, when either there was silence, measured talk, or blatant encouragement.