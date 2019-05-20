People afflicted with certain mental illnesses and personality disorders have the potential to cause widespread harm (think right-wing terrorists). Such individuals have traditionally been stigmatized, ostracized, or locked-up. But thanks to our president’s trailblazing words and deeds, even the most loathsome of these social pariahs can feel a new sense of pride and aspire to high political office.
Are you a pathological liar? Don’t worry, your supporters will revel in your dishonesty. Are you delusional? Your fans will embrace your alternative reality and rabid conspiracy theories. If you’re a psychopath or malignant narcissist, your followers will thrill at your cruelty, your lack of empathy, your manipulative scheming, and the way in which you discard those no longer useful to you. If you’re afflicted by megalomania, your thirst for power will run unchecked as your underlings dismantle any and all barriers that stand in your way.
Donald Trump and the brutal autocrats he admires (Kim Jung Un, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Viktor Orban, Rodrigo Duterte, Jair Bolsonaro, Vladimir Putin) embody numerous entries in DSM-5 – the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. The unsung rabble who also share Trump’s depraved, conscience-free thought processes have skulked in the shadows long enough. It’s high time that these monsters were accorded the same civil rights as everyone else. So, crawl out from under your rock, embrace your new-found status, and bask in the public adulation you’ve long been denied.
Mike Diamond
Rock Island