 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump and his lies
topical

Letter: Trump and his lies

{{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump's claim that he didn't tell the the citizens of the United States about the seriousness of the possible COVID-19 pandemic because he didn't want them to panic is just another of his huge lies. He didn't want to shut the economy down and risk losing votes. Instead, thousands of people have been infected and died.

Americans are tough. If we could have fought this virus from the beginning think of how we could have saved lives and jobs. Instead we have a leader who refused to communicate the truth to us, even discouraged the wearing of masks. His current campaign ads are intended to instill fear and panic among voters to keep them from voting for Joe Biden. He's doing his best to depress voting by mail and by minorities. Trump and his lies need to go away.

Pat Martel

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Greedy

On Sunday, Aug. 30, there was an article about the Iowa-American Water Company, with a headline that said, "Utilities Board sets rate-hike hearings."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News