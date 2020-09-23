Letter: Trump and his lies

Donald Trump's claim that he didn't tell the the citizens of the United States about the seriousness of the possible COVID-19 pandemic because he didn't want them to panic is just another of his huge lies. He didn't want to shut the economy down and risk losing votes. Instead, thousands of people have been infected and died.

Americans are tough. If we could have fought this virus from the beginning think of how we could have saved lives and jobs. Instead we have a leader who refused to communicate the truth to us, even discouraged the wearing of masks. His current campaign ads are intended to instill fear and panic among voters to keep them from voting for Joe Biden. He's doing his best to depress voting by mail and by minorities. Trump and his lies need to go away.