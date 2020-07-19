Letter: Trump and his toadies
From the front page of Wednesday's paper: "Reynolds: 'Let's step up, Iowa.'"

Gov. Reynolds, you are the one who needs to step up! Quit groveling before the bully in the White House and protect the citizens of Iowa. Trump will turn on anyone who doesn't bow down before him. Have you heard him reviling Dr. Anthony Fauci for telling the American people how dangerous COVID-19 is for the health of all of us and to the economy, too?

I hope Fauci has a thick skin. We need to hear all that the scientific community is learning about this dangerous virus. We don't need to have it downplayed by Trump and his toadies.

Marilyn Leonard

 Bettendorf

