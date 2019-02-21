Normal Republican/Democratic politics aside, I think one of the biggest dividing factors between the American people is the fact that many see President Trump as beholden to Russia and many refuse to even see that as a possibility.
It is clear that our intelligence agencies are worried about him, and it's stunning that this in itself is not enough to open everyone's eyes. When you look at what has come out about Trump and Russia, the evidence is reaching the point of being overwhelming and that's without Mueller's findings.
Surely there will be those who will not believe what Mueller finally reports. They will be the ones Trump was talking about when he said he could literally go out on the street and shoot someone and they wouldn't care. But hopefully there will be enough people who care enough about "our" country to insure he does not get re-elected.
Tom Hebbeln
Davenport