Letter: Trump and the good ol' days

During the period from 2017 through 2019 President Trump provided common-sense solutions for Americans, including:

Secure borders (the wall, enforcement of existing immigration/asylum laws, thereby reducing human trafficking and drug smuggling).

Energy independence.

Keystone XL Pipeline: approved

Low inflation.

Progression toward a peaceful end to the Afghanistan War.

China sanctioned, with its CCP discredited.

Critical race theory in federal agencies: dumped

A military providing peace through strength (Iran, Russia and North Korea in check).

American interference in Ukraine stopped.

Implementation of Middle East peace deals (Abraham Accords).

Reduced crime.

Graduates’ jobs were the source of student loan repayment.

Many millions of Americans enthusiastically coalesced in response to Trump’s America-first emphasis resulting in hundreds of new America-first political candidates.

But when Joe Biden emerged from his basement and became President, seemingly directed by anti-American radical-left Marxists, the above listed America-first solutions were whip-lashed into oblivion.

Now is the time to start rebuilding that which has been destroyed.

Support candidates who pledge to actually represent those who vote them into office and who also demonstrate an understanding that the building blocks of America are: our families and faith in our Creator.

Speak strongly and candidly against candidates who are not forthright about their intentions or who may actually desire subversion of the building blocks of America.

“Ridicule is the only weapon which can be used against unintelligible propositions.” Thomas Jefferson.

John R. Horn

Davenport