“Truth” and “Trump” in the same sentence?

“Let’s be honest!” There’s stinging irony in Ted Harvey’s essay on Donald Trump’s politics. He repeats the words “truth” and “honesty” over and over……..and over again. “The border”, “NATO” and "woke" get a typical sloppy MAGA shellacking and Hillary Clinton and the “elite” cities of Washington, San Francisco and New York, acknowledged world centers of culture, make predictable guest appearances. (When will the GOP turn culture into a curse word?)

The author is the chairman of the charmingly named Committee to Defeat the President and wastes no time in listing his debunked, exaggerated, and de-contextualized “truths” about the realities of current political turmoil. “Honesty is a good thing in American politics as long as it means being honest with those who deserve it in the first place: the American voters.”

Is he still talking about the man who in four years racked up over 30,000 lies to those voters who deserve the truth, cheered on the disruption of a free and fair election and has received his fourth indictment for his disregard of the truth? Honestly?

Leslie Bell

Davenport