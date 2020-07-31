Letter: Trump creates chaos

Despite President Trump’s self-description as "the law and order president," he does everything he can to create chaos in advance of the election. He clearly hopes to convince voters that his chaos is the work of "radical-left thugs" and that "only he can fix it" by remaining in office.

His edict that the constitutionally-mandated Census be altered to exclude some residents (clearly an attempt to weaken the representation of "blue" states with "sanctuary cities" and Democratic mayors and governors); sending anonymous federal troops, militarily armed, to suppress Black Lives Matter protests despite requests from local officials to keep away; increasingly inflammatory rhetoric about race; grotesque mischaracterizations of Joe Biden, his political opponent ("he’ll outlaw windows"); misinformation about the COVID-19 threat in order to "open up for business" — all seem calculated to create fear that some sort of criminal, leftist putsch is imminent. Every issue has to have an enemy in the Trump playbook.

There are time-honored channels through which power flows to solve the problems that Trump blames on everyone but himself. But by refusing to follow the law and by creating, rather than quelling, chaos, Trump has added another massive lie to the list of 20,000 — that he’s for law and order.