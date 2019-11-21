Letter: Trump doesn't deserve a second term

Another week goes by, and the saga continues. Respected and experienced career diplomats, as well as some of his political allies, testify that President Trump’s "perfect" conversation with Ukraine’s president might not have been so perfect. And once again, he lashes out in his usual less-than-presidential manner via tweet.

He does not defend his position with facts; he simply demeans the messenger, whether it’s a fired ambassador, a revered senator who was a POW, a decorated general, or anyone else. He does not deny the testimony, he only tries to divert attention in the same manner as a magician — by diversion, pointing fingers and claiming witch hunt.

His supporters claim that the Democrats are out to get him. Do they think the American people don’t remember that when Barack Obama was elected, the Republicans' publicly-stated mission was to make sure that he didn’t get re-elected? I don’t know if impeachment is the correct path. I do know that, when he was elected, I told myself and others to give him a chance and maybe all would work out. I now know that is not the case. Even if he’s not impeached and convicted, he does not deserve a second term.