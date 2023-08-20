Democrats — except Hillary — insist that Biden, who turns 81 this year, is NOT too old for a second term. Yet, Progressives are first to admit that Feinstein is too old for her job as U.S. Senator.

Some say that Trump, who turned 77 in June, is too old to run. Trump answers that with action on the campaign trail so voters can judge for themselves. If Trump wins the Republican nomination, he’ll put Biden’s stamina to the test. In 2020, COVID gave Biden a reason to hide in his basement.

The contrast between Biden and DeSantis (age 44) is even more glaring. No Democrat as young as DeSantis stands out as their next generation leader. After Obama’s years of hope and change, the Democrats looked back to Hillary in 2016 and Biden in 2020. But little change came to the party of Clinton, Biden and Feinstein.

The party of FDR and JFK was a party of hope, looking forward to new deals. The party of Biden is a party of fear, looking back with hate upon America founded on slavery. Meanwhile, Trump gave the GOP a new identity in 2016.

The crisis confronting the Democrats today isn’t just old leaders. It’s the radicalism of their new ideology. And that makes the new Republican brand a winner.

Mike Steffen

Moline