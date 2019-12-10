Letter: Trump has all the advantages

President Trump is complaining of an unfair impeachment process. Kind of funny he plays the victim card considering he holds all these advantages.

He holds the key to the evidence locker. They have provided zero requested documents from the State Department, White House, Department of Energy, etc.

If they have exculpatory evidence, they should provide it.

Do you think Mike Pompeo, Rick Perry, Mick Mulvaney and others will testify?

He can openly bribe the jury pool. As the head of the Republican Party, the president controls the money provided to 23 Senate Republicans running for re-election in 2020. Do you think they will get any campaign funds if they vote guilty?

He has the judge on his side. In the Senate trial, Chief Justice John Roberts will be the judge. Do you think a life-long conservative will be unfair to him?

He has the maker of the trial rules on his side, Sen. Mitch McConnell. Will House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes recuse himself after talking with Rudy Giuliani?