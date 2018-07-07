President Trump's personal fixer, Michael Cohen, is going to flip to Mueller.
North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, has played him as a fool, on dismantling his nuclear missiles.
The Stormy Daniel’s pay-off on his sexual affair has gone sour. His rant on illegal immigrants separated at the border has gone afoul.
He has aligned himself with autocratic governments. He has alienated all of our allied governments.
He has screwed-up trading with foreign governments by personally imposing tariffs and increased our national debt by a trillion dollars by cutting taxes and increasing spending on military defense.
He has obstructed justice by demanding loyalty oaths from subordinates; and ignoring ethics and the Constitution of the United States of America.
And then: How about his immorality and demagoguery? Wow.
It can’t end, too soon.
Leslie Ray Luft
DeWitt