Letter: Trump is a concern
Letter: Trump is a concern

I registered to vote as a Republican 50 years ago. Today, I consider myself to be a very moderate Republican. During my voting lifetime, 13 general elections have been conducted. I have voted for the Republican presidential candidate 10 times.

I believe in the GOP’s stances on smaller governmental involvement, balanced budgets, strong national defense and personal accountability. I do not agree with the GOP’s stances on a woman's right to choose, restrictive voting rights, limiting wage growth for under-paid workers and restrictive national health care policies.

One area of concern for me is Donald Trump. I do not consider him to be a Republican or Democrat. I view him as a mercenary for political hire. Should he be nominated as the GOP candidate in 2024, I will not vote for him. Period. Trump is who he is and that is not positive for the United States or the planet.

Jaime Delevere

Rock Island

