Trump spoke his views in Helsinki about interference in the 2016 election. Upon returning to the United States, he said he misspoke. He tweeted the very next day that he didn't misspeak. He always misspeaks. It's called lying.
Congress needs to stop the spin. We the people read him just fine. Look at what he's doing to our country to trade, to farmers, to global warming, to immigration, to health care, to educations and to the arts. Trump's big tax cut to poor and middle class folks — I just don't know what to do with that extra $4 a year.
Trump can take away everything President Obama did, but he still will never be a man of integrity, nor will he ever take away our love and gratitude for an incredibly great human being who loved our country as much as we do.
Trump's legacy will be he was intellectually and morally incompetent and unfit to be president of the United States.
Eileen Denahy
Davenport