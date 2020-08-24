Letter: Trump is degrading bedrock institutions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On July 26, 1775, the U. S. Post Office was established by the Second Continental Congress, with Benjamin Franklin (an extremely respected printer, shopkeeper and newspaper publisher in his day) as its first Postmaster General who put in place a majority of the foundation for countless aspects of today’s mail system that continues to operate to truthfully and fairly serve all Americans in 2020.

Once again, Donald Trump is attempting to undermine our precious United States democracy this time by attempting to refuse necessary funding to a United States historical and imperative organization, The U.S. Post Office, with his continuously shameful attempts to steal from Americans the right to vote-by-mail in the November 2020 election. In this reprehensible attempt at voter suppression, Trump acts like a crazed and dangerous third-world dictator armed with his “fake news” and false postal fraud mail-in-voting claims to illegally win re-election.

Benjamin Franklin would not be pleased with Trump’s heinous and unlawful meddling in our country’s beloved and honorable postal system that Mr. Franklin proudly assisted in establishing 245 years ago.