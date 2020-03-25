Letter: Trump is our leader

Regarding the "cartoon" on the editorial page of the March 19th edition of the Quad City Times: Please stop! Please, what is it that people think President Trump is doing wrong?

He is not making all the decisions concerning the epidemic on his own. He has a team that is working for the common good of our citizens to beat a huge crisis in our nation. Like it or not, he is the leader of our country, and he has a duty and a right to be in the forefront making announcements concerning plans to fight this virus.

Can’t we even be "united" in this instead of being so critical. And a note to Leonard Pitts: It was not "the political right that seceded from that greater and larger 'us.'" (Also a statement on the editorial page of March 19.)

We need to put down the sticks and work together. In times like these, we need to hold each other up, not put each other down.

Jan Kloss

Davenport

