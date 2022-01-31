 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Trump is responsible
It's so disgusting to hear Republican lawmakers and others rail against the Biden administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If Donald Trump had been a real leader, he would have realized the seriousness of a worldwide pandemic. He would have listened to the experts, the trusted scientists, and told everybody to get vaccinated and use masks. Instead, he trivialized the disease and ridiculed the experts. He suggested ridiculous cures.

It's disgusting that this most unworthy con-man has convinced so many people to believe in him. Because of their loyalty, I believe Trump is responsible for thousands of preventable deaths. Some realize their mistake when they are in the hospital dying of COVID.

If it weren't for Trump and others spreading false information, we would be farther ahead in this battle. President Biden is making every effort possible to get us through this mess he inherited. 

Mary Noel

Bettendorf

