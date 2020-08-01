Letter: Trump is right

As a citizen of the United States, I cannot understand why we are putting up with the violence and destruction by people who claim they want fairness and reform. Is it fair to destroy businesses? Is it reform to tear down statues of people who are part of our history? Is it fair to target all law enforcement with hate and physical violence? Is there any logic to defunding the police in our cities? Banning books? We cannot erase history; we can only learn from it. Our leaders need to put an end to this insanity.

It’s ironic that abortion rights supporters in every city cried "unjust" and "unfair" when truly peaceful people stood across the street from their facilities and prayed and quietly protested the killing of unborn babies. Do "Baby Lives Matter?"

I believe in justice for all and fair and reasonable treatment by our law enforcement people. But I also believe that the good cops far outnumber bad cops. And why repay the evil done by some police officers with more evil? What kind of justice is that?