Often when people consume lettuce, they peel and discard layer after layer of spoiled leaves from the ball so they don’t waste the remainder. When they discover the core has rotted they pitch the whole head.
It is my observation how that pretty much sums up the Mueller investigation of the Trump administration. Mueller has methodically peeled layer after layer of illegal corruption, dishonesty and lying deceit from Trump’s most trusted surrogates who have already been indicted or convicted. Every week Mueller gets closer to the heart of Trump’s metaphorical rotting head of lettuce.
With an uncharacteristic reversal of traditional Republican patriotism and defense of American values, lawmakers are now consistently refusing to acknowledge the seriousness, often even the existence, of already proven Russian cyber war interference on American elections. Voters should respond to this new Republican strategy of see, hear and speak no evil concerning Trump’s skulduggery by voting a straight Democratic ticket this November.
Donald Trump’s presidency is rotten to the core.
Larry d’Autremont
Davenport