From the beginning, some of us have been angered by President Trump’s insensitive attacks on minorities, immigrants and international allies.
It was easy for Trump supporters to dismiss these attacks, after all they were directed at Democrats (President Obama) and immigrants (drug users and rapists), but President Trump continues to prove his lack of character by ridiculing former President George Bush.
Ridiculing a 94-year-old former president for promoting volunteerism is pointless and unfair, and once again shows this president’s complete lack respect for anything non-Trump.
Steven Wagenecht
Davenport