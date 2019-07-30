The editorial "Holding this country together" on Sunday, July 21, by the Quad-City Times Editorial Board, was an overtly anti-Trump rant with no pretense of balanced thought or objective assessment. It left little doubt about the political views of that board and bolstered the notion that most of America's media is an extension of the Democratic National Committee.
We live in a harsh, competitive world, currently defined by an aggressive, forced-labor China undercutting our economy; corrupt, unresponsive South American regimes driving their desperate populations north in one of the more significant, peace time mass migrations in recent history; and an oil-rich Iran driven by a fanatic, religious ideology to become the dominant military power in its region.
There are no easy, obvious answers.
Against this reality, President Trump has had to squander the first two-and-a-half years of his presidency dealing with the clearly contrived accusations of collusion and obstruction. The Democrats have demonstrated that they have no interest in working with Trump to solve any of our problems as long as they believe that they can exploit them toward his defeat in 2020.
They will be his "worst nightmare," to quote some of them, until that happens.
Somebody has to be the grown-up in the room and, right now, that's Trump. The challenges are hard, so jump in Democrats, and for the good of the country try to be part of the solution. (And maybe the Quad-City Times will put some Republicans on its editorial board.)
Steve Robinson
Davenport