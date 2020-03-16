Letter: Trump is unfit

In his commentary, "How to Run Against Joe Biden" what Henry Olsen says without saying it is that Donald J. Trump is fit for the presidency. He implies that Joe Biden is too mistake-prone for the Oval Office. No mention of Trump’s lies, misdealings and disastrously uninformed blunders. No suggestion of the cabinet and committees that share the burden of the presidency. He also writes off Bernie Sanders.

This essay is a ragged page torn from the Trump playbook that we’ll be hearing too much of in the coming days along with cruel, new nicknames for any Democrat standing in the way of his self-proclaimed, just reward: a second term.

If Trump has demonstrated anything in three years, it’s his unfitness for the office or for any position of moral or governmental responsibility. Olsen’s plan is a "perfect" demonstration of how the Republican Party has been thoroughly undermined by the tricks and wiles of its leader. It’s time for all Americans to wake up, re-read the Constitution, revisit the historical ideals of the American experiment and do what they can to end this Trumpian perversion of decency and justice.

Leslie Bell

Davenport

