According to our true and honest letter to the editor writers and CNN television, it’s President Trumps fault for the murders in Texas and Ohio. It’s President Trumps fault there aren’t more illegals coming into our Nation to improve our living conditions. It’s President Trump’s fault that ICE is allowed to catch the illegals and deport the murders, the rapist, and the sex trafficking, further cutting down on our population of Democrat voters.
So far President Trump hasn’t been accused of causing the 3,572 murders (from 2015 to 2016) in our Democrat controlled cities. President Trump hasn’t been cited for our huge growth in labor force, more Blacks working in the history of our Nation, or being respected by more Nation’s Leaders than any other President since Ronald Reagan.
I lied about my age to enter the marines for WWII. However, I need not lie to state we have more dishonest writers and news media working against President Donald J. Trump and trying to turn our country into a failing Socialistic Nation. This started with our past President Obama when he stated the United States was no longer a Christian Nation and proved his thoughts by doing away with the Christian day at the White House and replacing it by kneeling with 3,000 Muslims on the White House lawn.
Robert Batey
Mt. Pleasant