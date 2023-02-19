Regarding the article of Feb. 13, "True Believer at 18" in your paper is in ways quite disturbing in that young people embrace a known pathological liar and Trump's theory of a "stolen election," yet admits to loving Trump and Kari Lake.

Trump and Kari Lake refuse to acknowledge they lost elections, even though it has been proven otherwise. The people who support the Republican Party have ignored the insurrection of our Capitol and democracy where people have died and lives were threatened in such a disgraceful way. How can this be seen as admirable as the ex-president is still under investigation? Sad to think these actions are encouraging followers in our young people and are willing to re-elect the offenders back in office. Such actions in itself make a true believer unimaginable.