President Donald Trump called Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi a disgrace to her family.
First, the interview between the president and Fox News, with the Normandy cemetery in the background, would have been nice had the president used words like he used in his speech. Instead he used this time to belittle people of Congress. Someone could have found a better place for this interview.
Second, the D-Day proclamation is a beautiful document. Our president had to sign it at the top? Is he really that clueless? The president is not dumb, nor stupid. But he has a lack of common sense. This was a disgrace to the people of the United States family.
Joyce Miller
Davenport