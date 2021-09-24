Letter: Trump lost. Get over it

Election fraud is real. Mr. Rice on September 13 stated this fact in his letter. Voter fraud has been documented in several elections, in several states, both red and blue, over several years. Unfortunately, this is a human failing not limited only to elections, people cheat. What Mr. Rice, and everyone else who's under the mistaken view that the former president was robbed of re-election in 2020, is that in no state was the level of fraud enough to change the fact that the former president lost. Not in Georgia, not in Pennsylvania, not in Michigan, not in Arizona. Yes, the former president got more than 74 million votes, but President Biden received over 81 million. Several presidential elections have been much closer, specifically in 2000 when the difference was less than 600,000 votes, not 7 million. The Republican Attorney General could find no significant fraud in 2020, and every bi-partisan investigation has come to the same conclusion. Mr. Rice's analogy with Star Wars is interesting, but the trilogy is a fictional tale and so is the belief that the former president won the election. There are winners and losers in every election and it's way past time that people finally come to grips with this fact and stop living in a fictional world.