Letter: Trump loves America

The acquittal of President Trump finally has happened. While I think this is good, my concern is that it has transpired over three years. The Democrats were adamant to get Trump out of office. I think they must really have hard hearts.

Now, where did the hard hearts come from? The "get Trump attitude" was present even before the election as the Democrats had a contingency plan just in case he was elected. This attitude has prevailed for over three years and may still not be dead. Again, why is there so much hate for Trump? What did he do? He really was never given a chance.

Maybe it is because he is not a politician and not a member of the political elite. Maybe he told the truth and that Washington was corrupt and he was elected to "drain the swamp." Maybe it is because he really became pro-life and realized the importance of the child in the womb. And maybe, just maybe, he recognized the dependence of the United States of America on the dependency of God and not man.

It is clear that Trump loves America and loves the flag and the ultimate sacrifices some Americans gave for our freedom.

I do not believe Democrats like anything in America, especially Trump.

William M. Grothus

Bettendorf

