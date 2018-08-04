My heart was broken on July 16.
On that dark morning, my 88 years-young mom and I sat in silence deeply saddened as we watched and listened to a sham meeting in Helsinki where an American president threw his own country under the bus while standing side-by-side believing our enemy, Russia, and its President Putin over the verified truth and evidence offered by U.S. intelligence agencies.
Unbelievable.
Mom and I both commented that we never expected to live to see the day when a U.S. president would betray his country for an enemy nation on the world stage as Trump did that morning.
Trump’s betrayal was pathetic and a new reprehensible low even for him.
Moreover, Trump still has not yet revealed what was discussed in both closed-door Helsinki and Singapore meetings. Why not?
The 2018 Republican held U.S. Congress and Senate must perform its patriotic and just duty by ceasing to play dangerous partisan politics and stop this traitorous and perilous man from further destroying American values, our democracy and gradually transforming our country into a totalitarian government.
The GOP did the right thing in 1974, in regards to another dishonorable president, Richard Nixon. They need to again do the same with Trump, a man who continues to prove daily that he is an even greater menace to America than Nixon.
Michael Thomas Masters
Bettendorf