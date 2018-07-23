Except for the irreparable damage done to the U.S. recently in Helsinki, America's living past presidents must be gloating. They're gloating because nothing done at their worst hours in office can begin to outdo what severe damage Donald Trump just did to us all in Finland. He single-handedly threw America under the bus. For this foul deed he must face harsh consequences.
His evil actions are way beyond party politics. He intentionally undermined our whole way of life. Impeachment proceedings must begin.
Our nation's present and future are at stake here. This is more than just an opinion. It is a necessity. We are not yet under the reign of Putin's Russia. America must act now.
Rick Sundin
Davenport