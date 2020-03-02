Letter: Trump needs to stopped

The current occupant of the White House threw a democratic ally, Ukraine, to the Russian wolves invading their country by withholding approved military aid until they came up with dirt on a political rival. After the Senate refused to hold him accountable for this, he has begun a purge of those who stated the facts about the situation, including the decorated Army officer, Lt. Colonel Vindman, who spoke factually when subpoenaed. Then there was also the firing of the acting Intelligence Director, Maguire, whose department simply gave the House its intelligence report which stated that the Kremlin wanted the current occupant re-elected; a more favorable choice for them. Caught up in this purge of the administration are those who hadn’t covered up the occupant’s actions and even those merely suspected of disloyalty. Disloyalty, not to the noble U.S. Constitutional concepts of things like freedom of the press, religious freedom and that all men are created equal. It was disloyalty to the occupant and his schemes for self-benefit. This is how it now works: if a foreign country needs a favor, they pay him while patronizing his resorts and golf clubs, if a criminal needs a presidential pardon, their family or friends give large political contributions, as happened last week.