Recently, President Trump made the statement that he is the best president we have had on environmental issues. I find this laughable. Here are the facts:
This president has signed numerous executive orders decimating the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency and allowing the Department of the Interior to pollute federal lands. Most recently he eliminated the Child Health Protection Advisory Committee along with nearly half of the EPA's scientific advisory groups. He wants to gut the Clean Water Act and has attempted to roll back more than 80 environmental rules.
Our carbon emissions are up for the first time in years, coal dust is again being dumped in our waterways, oil companies are no longer required to report methane emissions and industrial polluters have looser rules for toxic emissions.
He has weakened fuel economy standards and repealed the Clean Power Plan. He is proposing that copper mines be allowed near the boundary waters and rescinded water pollution regulations for fracking on federal land.
He has approved oil pipelines, revoked orders designed to preserve our Great Lakes and loosened offshore drilling regulations. He wants to drill for oil and gas in our national parks, and he wants to shrink three marine protected areas. He has reduced safety assessments for toxic chemicals, like dry cleaning solvents and rejected a proposed ban on chlorpyrifos, a neurotoxic pesticide.
The health of our children is at risk. Check the facts and join one of the many environmental groups standing up to this polluting administration.
Lori O'Dell McCollum
Rock Island