President Trump's love affair with dictators grows more obvious daily. And dictators learned early on that rolling out the red carpet and turning on the cameras was all that was needed to take advantage of his weakness.
He arrived late at the recent G-7 gathering of our friends and allies and left early. Then he followed up with embarrassingly rude messages to the G-7 as he flew off to Singapore to salute a North Korean soldier. He posed in front of our flags mingled with North Korean flags — our flag, that many have died for to protect our freedoms.
He has insulted gold star parents and John McCain's prisoner of war experience while calling marching racists "very fine people." His administration, not Democrats, is separating small children from parents seeking asylum by promising a bath, which is the same promise made to people in Nazi concentration camps before they were gassed.
The president is an inveterate liar, yet calls the free press our biggest enemy. He doesn't understand the Constitution and the rule of law gets in his way. His Cabinet members rob us blind, and most in his administration have forgotten the oath taken when they were sworn in.
Mary Tomsche
Long Grove