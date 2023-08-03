The next U.S. president will be confronted with:

A proxy war against a nuclear superpower started by our current addlebrained president, attempting to appear tough, who receives millions of dollars from foreign nationals in exchange for influencing our foreign policies (YouTube Congressional Hearing videos, poo-pooed by Democrats).

Tsunamis of murderous Illegal drugs and inhumane human-trafficking flooding across destroyed borders.

Overload of non-assimilating illegal “immigrants” inundating health-care, education, law enforcement and housing systems.

Obfuscation presented by the society-destroying nationwide “transgenderism” ideology.

“Reverse racism.” “Intelligence agencies” weaponized against non-Democrats. “Corporatism,” the unholy wedding of industry and government that stifles liberty of individuals and corruptively builds our $32 trillion debt. Dependency on foreign dictators for our energy. Nuclear threats from North Korea and Iran. China threatening Taiwan takeover.

Some good people are campaigning for Republican, Democrat and potentially a third-party nomination. Of this bunch one person has what it takes to successfully lead America through the upheaval of these times: clarity of thought; tenacity; stamina; proven ability to work with world leaders including evil dictators; refined ability to make productive government-human-resources-type decision; ability to expose/drain the Washington swamp.

He is indebted to no person or organization, foreign or domestic, that would control him. He is dedicated to putting America and Americans first. He pursues upholding the U.S. Constitution and Judeo-Christian principles.

Donald Trump’s potential “fatal flaw" may be: Adamantly opposing unnecessary wars lusted after by war/power-mongering “elites” who vow to “take him out” before there’s an opportunity to vote for him again.

John R. Horn

Davenport